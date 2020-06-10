KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

On June 5, 2020, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) held a conference call providing the recent corporate updates, followed by a “questions and answers” section. A copy of the conference call script is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 is not “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is not deemed incorporated by reference by any general statements incorporating by reference this report or future filings into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except to the extent the Company specifically incorporates the information by reference.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits.

Description 99.1 Conference Call Script dated June 5, 2020



About KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (Kandi) is focused on the development of pure electric vehicle (EV) products and manufacturing electric vehicle’s parts. The Company’s business operations are the design, development, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles, which are distributed in China and global markets. Its products include EV parts, EV products and off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts and others. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. (Kandi Vehicles), and the partial subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles. The Company focuses on fuel efficient, pure EV parts manufacturing. Its subsidiary, Jinhua Kandi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., holds battery packing production rights, and supplies the battery pack to the joint venture company.