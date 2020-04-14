Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Fluidigm Corporation Press Release dated April 14, 2020.

FLUIDIGM CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Fluidigm Provides Update on COVID-19 Impact and Preliminary Revenue Estimate for First Quarter 2020 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO,…

About Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment. Its products include preparatory instruments, preparatory analytical instruments, analytical instruments, integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), and assays and reagents. Its preparatory instruments include C1 Single-Cell Auto Prep System, Access Array System, Juno System and IFCs, and Callisto System and IFC. Its analytical instruments include Biomark HD System, EP1 System and Helios/CyTOF 2 System. Its assays and reagents include Delta Gene and SNP Type Assays, and Access Array Target-Specific Primers and Targeted Sequencing Prep Primers.