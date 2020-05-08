RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION (NYSE:RLH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 8, 2020, Red Lion Hotels Corporation (the Company), doing business as RLH Corporation, issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated May 8, 2020 reporting financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The information presented in this Current Report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements and certain assumptions upon which such forward- looking statements are in part based. Numerous important factors, including those factors identified in Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of the Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the fact that the assumptions set forth in this Current Report on Form 8-K could prove incorrect, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements.