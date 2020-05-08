RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION (NYSE:RLH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On May 8, 2020, Red Lion Hotels Corporation (the Company), doing business as RLH Corporation, issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|99.1
|
|Press Release dated May 8, 2020 reporting financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The information presented in this Current Report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements and certain assumptions upon which such forward- looking statements are in part based. Numerous important factors, including those factors identified in Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of the Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the fact that the assumptions set forth in this Current Report on Form 8-K could prove incorrect, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements.
Red Lion Hotels CORP Exhibit
RLH CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE
To view the full exhibit click
here
About RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION (NYSE:RLH)
Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC) is a hospitality and leisure company. The Company is engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of hotels under the brands, including Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn & Suites (collectively the RLHC Brands). The RLHC brands represent upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The Company’s segments include company operated hotel segment, franchised hotels segment, entertainment segment and other. The hotels segment is engaged in guest room rentals, and food and beverage operations at its operated hotels. The franchised hotels segment is engaged in licensing its brands to franchisees. It offers various programs, which include its reservation system, guest loyalty program, national and regional sales, revenue management tools, quality inspections, advertising and brand standards. The entertainment segment consists of its WestCoast Entertainment and TicketsWest operations.
