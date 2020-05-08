SEC Filings NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 7, 2020, Newtek Business Services Corp. issued a press release entitled “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Net Investment Income (Loss) Improved Year Over Year by 80% on a Per Share Basis in the First Quarter of 2020” (the “Press Release”). A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information in this report shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.