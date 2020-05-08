NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 7, 2020, Newtek Business Services Corp. issued a press release entitled “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Net Investment Income (Loss) Improved Year Over Year by 80% on a Per Share Basis in the First Quarter of 2020” (the “Press Release”). A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information in this report shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Newtek Business Services Corp. Exhibit
About NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is engaged in non-bank lending providing a range of business services and financial products under the Newtek brand to the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) market. Its products and services consist of Business Lending, Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing), e-commerce, Accounts Receivable Financing, The Secure Gateway, The Newtek Advantage, personal and commercial Insurance Services, Web Services, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, and Payroll Solutions. The Company offers services along with its controlled portfolio companies. The Company’s portfolio consists of guaranteed and unguaranteed non-affiliate loan investments that are through its small business finance platform.

