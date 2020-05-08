DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

The following information is furnished to Regulation FD.
On May 8, 2020, DXP Enterprises, Inc., issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a conference call in connection therewith. A copy of the release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and incorporated herein by reference. Such exhibit (i) is furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, (ii) is not to be considered "filed" under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and (iii) shall not be incorporated by reference into any previous or future filings made by or to be made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the Exchange Act.
ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(d) Exhibits.
99.1 Press Release dated May 8, 2020 announcing the earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
(Registrant)
By: /s/ Kent Yee
Kent Yee
Senior Vice President/Finance and Chief Financial Officer
By: /s/ Gene Padgett
Gene Padgett
Senior Vice President/Chief Accounting Officer
Dated: May 8, 2020
INDEX TO EXHIBITS
Introductory Note: The following exhibit is furnished
DXP ENTERPRISES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 earningsrelease33120.htm EX-99.1 DocumentNEWS RELEASECONTACT: Kent YeeSenior Vice President,…
About DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers. The Supply Chain Services segment manages all or part of a customer’s supply chain, including procurement and inventory management. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides source for engineering, systems design and fabrication. It operates from approximately 190 locations in over 40 states in the United States, approximately 10 provinces in Canada, Dubai and one state in Mexico. The Company’s product categories include rotating equipment, bearings & power transmission, industrial supplies, metal working and safety products & services.

