Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02
On March 4, 2020, Recro Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 4, 2020 to discuss these financial results and business updates.
The information disclosed under Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibits are being filed herewith:
|99.1
|
|Press release of Recro Pharma, Inc., dated March 4, 2020.
Recro Pharma, Inc. Exhibit
Recro Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended 2019 Recro Completes Separation of Baudax Bio and Is Now a Pure Play CDMO Business Company Sets Annual Revenue Record; 2019 Revenues of $99.2 Million
About Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)
Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam. Its product candidates for pain indications include injectable meloxicam, a product candidate in development for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; Dex-IN, a product candidate under development for the treatment of post-operative pain; Dex-SL, a product candidate for the treatment of chronic pain, and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate used by injection into the spine for pain associated with surgery or certain types of chronic pain and which the Company pursues as a topical product for local application to treat serious pain associated with nerve damage to local tissues (neuropathies), especially of the lower extremities, which can occur in diabetic patients.
