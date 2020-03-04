CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (NASDAQ:CECE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 4, 2020, CECO Environmental Corp., (“CECO”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 2.02, including the exhibit, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company focuses on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems. It operates through three segments: Environmental, which produces various types of product recovery and air pollution control technologies; Energy, which produces customized solutions for the power and petrochemical industry, and Fluid Handling and Filtration, which produces pump, filtration and fume exhaust solutions. It offers products and services, such as dampers and diverters, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, fluid handling equipment, and plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication.