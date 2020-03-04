SEC Filings GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02.

At the March 3, 2020 meeting of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (“Griffin” or “Registrant”), the Board increased its size from seven to nine members and appointed Gordon F. DuGan and Molly North to serve on the Board, effective immediately, with their terms to expire at Griffin’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The Board has determined that Ms. North qualifies as an independent director, as defined under The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC rules (the “Nasdaq Rules”), and has appointed Ms. North to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”). The Board has determined that Mr. DuGan is not an independent director under Nasdaq Rules, and Mr. DuGan is not expected to serve on any Board committees.

Also on March 3, 2020, Frederick M. Danziger tendered his resignation as Chairman of the Board, subsequent to which he will remain on the Board as a director, and Mr. DuGan was appointed to succeed Mr. Danziger as Chairman of the Board, in each case, effective immediately.

Mr. Dugan has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. Mr. DuGan currently serves as the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Blackbrook Capital Limited, a European-focused property investor specializing in sale-leasebacks and build-to-suit investments in industrial assets, since February 2020 and as Chairman of GreenAcreage Real Estate Corp., a REIT that provides sale-leaseback and construction financing to companies operating in the cannabis industry, since June 2019. Mr. DuGan served as Chief Executive Officer of Gramercy from June 2012 to October 2018. Prior to Gramercy, Mr. DuGan served as President and then Chief Executive Officer of W.P. Carey & Co. (NYSE: WPC), one of the largest net lease REITs in the United States, from 1999 to 2010. Mr. DuGan received his B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. North has over 20 years of business and real estate experience, with the last 13 years at Al. Neyer. Ms. North has served as President & Chief Executive Officer at Al. Neyer since April 2015, prior to which she served as the Chief Financial Officer since July 2012. Prior to Al. Neyer, Ms. North worked at Fifth Third Bank in various roles, including commercial real estate lending, and at Ernst & Young in Audit and Global Services. Ms. North received her B.B.A degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Lindner School of Business.

Mr. DuGan and Ms. North will receive compensation consistent with Griffin’s other non-employee directors. Mr. DuGan and Ms. North will each receive a $35,000 annual cash retainer and $1,500 for each Board meeting attended. In addition, upon their election to the Board, each of Mr. DuGan and Ms. North were granted an option to purchase 1,453 shares of Griffin common stock (“Common Stock”) in accordance with the terms of the Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. 2009 Stock Option Plan (the “2009 Plan”), as amended. These options were fully vested on the date of grant. Mr. DuGan will also receive an annual cash retainer $15,000 for serving as Chairman of the Board. Ms. North will also receive an annual cash retainer of $5,000 for service on the Audit Committee and $1,000 for each Audit Committee meeting attended.

