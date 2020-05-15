Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On April 7, 2020, Recro Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) applied to PNC Bank, National Association (the “Lender”) under the Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 (the “CARES Act”) for a loan of $4,415,500.00 (the “Loan”). On May 12, 2020, the Company entered into a promissory note with respect to the Loan in favor of the Lender (the “Note”). The Company plans to use the loan proceeds for covered payroll costs, rent and utilities in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions of the CARES Act.

The Note has a two-year term, matures on May 12, 2022, and bears interest at a stated rate of 1.0% per annum. Monthly principal and interest payments, less the amount of any potential forgiveness (discussed below), will commence on December 15, 2020. The Company did not provide any collateral or guarantees for the Loan, nor did the Company pay any facility charge to obtain the Loan. The Note provides for customary events of default, including, among others, those relating to failure to make payment, bankruptcy, breaches of representations and material adverse effects. The Company may prepay the principal of the Loan at any time without incurring any prepayment charges.

The Loan may be partially or fully forgiven if the Company complies with the provisions of the CARES Act including the use of Loan proceeds for payroll costs, rent, utilities and other expenses, and at least 75% of the loan proceeds must be used for payroll costs as defined by the CARES Act. Any forgiveness of the Loan will be subject to approval by the SBA and the Lender and will require the Company to apply for such treatment in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, or beliefs regarding the Loan. These express or implied statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein are the following: financial market conditions; actions by the Loan parties; changes by, or new guidelines or interpretations by, the SBA or other governmental authorities regarding the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program or related administrative matters; and the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of the Loan and the CARES Act, including to use the proceeds of the Loan as described herein. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

The disclosure in Item 1.01 and Exhibit 10.1 of this report are incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are being filed herewith:

10.1    Note dated May 12, 2020, between Recro Pharma, Inc. and PNC Bank, National Association.

About Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam. Its product candidates for pain indications include injectable meloxicam, a product candidate in development for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; Dex-IN, a product candidate under development for the treatment of post-operative pain; Dex-SL, a product candidate for the treatment of chronic pain, and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate used by injection into the spine for pain associated with surgery or certain types of chronic pain and which the Company pursues as a topical product for local application to treat serious pain associated with nerve damage to local tissues (neuropathies), especially of the lower extremities, which can occur in diabetic patients.

