Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On May 12, 2020, David A. Roberts, a current member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Horizon Global Corporation (the “Company”), with a term expiring at the Company’s 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting (“2020 Annual Meeting”), notified the Company he will not stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Mr. Roberts currently serves as Chair on the Board’s Compensation Committee, and his service in this role will also end effective as of the 2020 Annual Meeting. Mr. Roberts’ retirement from the Board did not result from a disagreement with the Company.

The Board expressed its thanks to Mr. Roberts for his service to the Board, and decreased the size of the Board from nine to eight members, effective as of the 2020 Annual Meeting.