Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Item 5.02

On May 12, 2020, David A. Roberts, a current member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Horizon Global Corporation (the “Company”), with a term expiring at the Company’s 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting (“2020 Annual Meeting”), notified the Company he will not stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual Meeting.
Mr. Roberts currently serves as Chair on the Board’s Compensation Committee, and his service in this role will also end effective as of the 2020 Annual Meeting. Mr. Roberts’ retirement from the Board did not result from a disagreement with the Company.
The Board expressed its thanks to Mr. Roberts for his service to the Board, and decreased the size of the Board from nine to eight members, effective as of the 2020 Annual Meeting.
About Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through two segments: Cequent Americas and Cequent APEA. The Cequent Americas segment consists of two operating segments: Cequent Performance Products (CPP), a manufacturer of aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) towing and trailering products and accessories, and Cequent Consumer Products (CCP), a provider of towing, trailering, vehicle protection and cargo management solutions serving the end user through retailers. The Cequent Americas segment has operates in North America, and its towing and trailering-related products are sold through retail, aftermarket and OE channels. The Cequent APEA segment focuses its sales and manufacturing efforts outside of the Americas, operating in Australia.

