READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RDI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On December 8, 2020, our Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The results of stockholder voting on the four proposals presented were as follows:

Proposal 1: Stockholders elected the following seven directors nominated by our Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), each to serve until our Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote on Proposal 1 were as follows:

Proposal 2: Stockholders approved the adoption of our Company’s 2020 Stock Incentive Plan. The results of the vote on Proposal 2 were as follows:

Proposal 3: Stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The results of the vote on Proposal 3 were as follows:

Proposal 4: Stockholders approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the executive compensation of our Company’s named executive officers. The results of the vote on Proposal 4 were as follows:

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 8, 2020, our Company showed a slide presentation at its 2020 Annual Meeting, a copy of which is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1. The slide presentation was made available on the same day on the Investor Relations page of our corporate website, www.readingrdi.com.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 8, 2020, at its annual organizational meeting following our Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, our Board made the following changes: Margaret Cotter will be the new Chairperson of the Board, Edward L. Kane will serve as the new Vice Chairman and Michael Wrotniak will serve as our Company’s new Lead Independent Director. Ellen M. Cotter remains our Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, and a Director. Margaret Cotter will remain in her position as Executive Vice President – Real Estate Management and Development-NYC. All Director Committee positions remain the same.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

