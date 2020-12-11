Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Background

After unanimous Board of Directors approval and Shareholder Approval by consent of over 51% of our outstanding shares, filing of our Definitive Information Statement and notice to shareholders, we filed Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation (“Amended Articles”) with the State of Nevada, which were approved by the State of Nevada on May 8, 2020 to: (a) increase our authorized shares with the State of Nevada, which Amended Articles increased our authorized Class A Common Stock Shares to Ten Billion (10,000,000,000) Shares and our Preferred Shares to Three Hundred Million (300,000,000) Shares; and (b) authorized us from May 8, 2020 and continuing until March 31, 2021 (the Reverse Stock Split Termination Date”), as determined by our Board of Directors in its sole discretion, to effect a Reverse Stock Split of not less than 1 share for every 5,000 shares and no more than 1 share for every 25,000 shares (the “Reverse Stock Split”).

Cancellation of Reverse Stock Split

On December 11, 2020, our Board unanimously approved to irrevocably not affect the Reverse Stock Split by the Reverse Stock Split Termination Date, in which case, effective as of December 11, 2020, the Company is not authorized to affect the Reverse Stock Split to the Amended Articles.

