SEC Filings CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 10, 2020, Capital Southwest Corporation (the “Company”) entered into Amendment No. 1 (the “Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) by and among the Company, as borrower, ING Capital LLC as administrative agent, the several banks and other financial institutions or entities from time to time party to the Credit Agreement as lenders, and Texas Capital Bank, N.A., as documentation agent. The Amendment expands the accordion feature, which allows for an increase in total commitments under the Credit Agreement from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments, from $350 million to $400 million. In addition, on December 10, 2020, the Company entered into an Incremental Commitment Agreement (the “Incremental Commitment Agreement”) that increases the total commitments under the Credit Agreement from $325 million to $340 million.

The descriptions of the Amendment and the Incremental Commitment Agreement contained herein are not intended to be complete and are qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment and the Incremental Commitment Agreement, copies of which are attached as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information provided in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated in this item 2.03 by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits