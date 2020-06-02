Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

Waiver to NAB Facility.

On April 9, 2020, Reading International, Inc. (the “Company”), through its subsidiaries, received a waiver (the “NAB Waiver”) from National Australia Bank Limited (“NAB”) with respect to the Corporate Markets Loan & Bank Guarantee Facility Agreement, dated June 24, 2011, between NAB and certain subsidiaries of the Company (as amended and supplemented, the \”NAB Facility\”), which facility is comprised of (i) a AU$120.0 million corporate loan facility at a rate of 0.85% – 1.3% above BBSY, depending on certain ratios, with a due date of December 31, 2023, of which AU$80.0 million is revolving and AU$40.0 million is core and (ii) a bank guarantee facility of AU$5.0 million at a rate of 1.85% per annum. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this section of this report have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the NAB Facility.

Due to the closure of all cinemas operated by the Reading Entertainment Australia Group as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Material Adverse Effect has occurred and is continuing under paragraph (a) of that definition (MAE Event). The MAE Event is an Event of Default under clause 10.1(i) (Material Adverse Effect) of the NAB Facility. to the NAB Waiver, NAB has waived its rights under clause 10.2(a) (Effect of Event of Default) of the NAB Facility with respect to: (i) the MAE Event; and (ii) an Event of Default that may arise solely as a result of the failure by the Borrower to comply with clause 9.7(a)(i) (Fixed Charges Cover Ratio) or 9.7(a)(ii) (Leverage Ratio) in respect of the Calculation Period ending on June 30, 2020 or September 30, 2020 only.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the NAB Waiver and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions in such waiver, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.4.

Waiver and Amendment to BofA Credit Facility.

On May 15, 2020, Consolidated Amusement Holdings, LLC (“CAH”), a subsidiary of the Company and other affiliates of CAH (“Guarantors”), entered into a Waiver and First Amendment (“Waiver and Amendment”) to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of March 6, 2020, among the Company, the Guarantors, the Lenders from time to time party thereto, Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, Swingline Lender and L/C Issuer (as amended and supplemented, the “BofA Credit Facility”), to which the Lenders provide a revolving credit facility in the aggregate amount of $55.0 million. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this section of this report have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the BofA Credit Facility.

As a result of the COVID-19 events commencing during March 2020, a Default and Events of Default (collectively, the “Existing Defaults”) have occurred and are continuing under Section 8.01(b) and (c) of the BofA Credit Facility as a consequence of CAH’s breach of the following provisions of the BofA Credit Facility: (i) Section 6.01(d), due to CAH’s untimely delivery to the Administrative Agent of the business plan and budget for CAH’s fiscal year 2020; (ii) Section 6.17, due to CAH’s failure to timely make the required lease payments due April 1, 2020 for any of CAH’s theaters; (iii) Section 6.03(b), due to CAH’s failure to deliver written notice to the Administrative Agent of the adverse impact upon its business due to the actual closing of its theaters as a result of the COVID-19 events; and (iv) Section 6.03(a), due to CAH’s failure to timely notify the Administrative Agents of the foregoing defaults. to the Wavier and Agreement, the Lenders (i) waived each of the Existing Defaults; (ii) extended the respective deadlines for CAH to deliver the annual financial statements, the quarterly financial statements, and the individual theater revenue and attendance information required by Sections 6.01(a), (b) and (c) of the BofA Credit Facility and the accountant’s certificate required by Section 6.02(a) of the BofA Credit Facility; (iii) will not require CAH to comply with the lease payment affirmative covenant set forth in Section 6.17 of the BofA Credit Facility for the months of April 2020, May 2020, June 2020, and July 2020; (iv) will not permit the Company to declare and make cash dividends or distributions or make other Restricted Payments prior to January 1, 2021; and (v) will not require CAH to comply with any of the financial covenants set forth in Sections 7.11(a), (b) and (c) for the fiscal quarter of CAH ended March 31, 2020. BofA also agreed to extend the term of the Company\’s $5.0 million line of credit facility from October 1, 2020 to March 6, 2023 in addition to other amendments thereto

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Waiver and Amendment and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions in such waiver, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.2.2.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

﻿

﻿

* Filed herewith

﻿

to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

﻿