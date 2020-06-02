Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Story continues below

EX-10.1 2 a52228703ex10_1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is made as of the 29 day of May 2020,…To view the full exhibit click

About Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor. Additionally, it provides Internet banking services to its customers and merchant card services for its business customers. The Company’s primary market focus is on making loans to and gathering deposits from small and medium size businesses and their owners, professionals and executives, and high-net-worth individuals in its primary market area.