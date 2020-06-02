SEC Filings Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition .

On June 2, 2020, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release setting forth results for the Company’s 2020 first fiscal quarter. A copy of the Company’s press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and hereby incorporated by reference.

The information furnished in, contained, or incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. In addition, this report (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein that is required to be disclosed solely as a requirement of this Item.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated June 2, 2020