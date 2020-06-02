Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
|99.1
|Press Release dated June 2, 2020
EX-99.1 2 a52228818ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Build-A-Bear Workshop,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of its franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Mexico. The commercial segment markets the naming and branding rights of its intellectual properties for third-party use. Its retail stores offer various merchandise, including over 30 different styles of animals to be stuffed, sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, and a range of clothing, shoes and accessories, among others.