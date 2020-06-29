Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On June 29, 2020 Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. issued a press release discussing financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

(d) Exhibits.

EX-99 2 ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 June 29,…To view the full exhibit click

About Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out and express restaurants domestically and internationally under the trademark, Pizza Inn, and operates and franchises domestic fast casual restaurants under the trademarks Pie Five Pizza Company (Pie Five). The Company has two operating segments, which include Company-owned Restaurants, and Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution. The Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution segment establishes franchisees and franchise territorial rights, and sells and distributes proprietary and non-proprietary food and other items to franchisees. The Company-owned Restaurant segment includes sales and operating results for all Company-owned restaurants. It provides or facilitates the procurement and distribution of food, equipment and supplies to domestic and international system of restaurants through Norco Restaurant Services Company (Norco) division and through agreements with third-party distributors.