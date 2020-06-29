Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES Corp Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 tm2023619d1_ex3-1.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ARTICLE I The name of the Corporation is: Adesto Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation”). ARTICLE II The address of the Corporation’s registered office in the State of Delaware is 251 Little Falls Drive,…

About Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets. It operates in application-specific and feature-rich, ultra-low power non-volatile memory (NVM) products segment. It combines its non-volatile memory design capabilities with intellectual property and differentiated technology platforms to deliver products that manage the overall energy consumption of its customers’ systems and battery life. Its products feature embedded intelligence in a small form factor. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, respectively that manufacture products for its end customers.