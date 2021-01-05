Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

On December 29, 2020, Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from Nasdaq that the Company had failed to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standard requiring maintenance of a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The notice further advised that, unless the Company requests an appeal by January 5, 2021, the Company’s securities will be scheduled for delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market and suspended from trading at the opening of business on January 7, 2021.

On January 4, 2021, the Company timely submitted to Nasdaq a Hearing Request Form appealing the delisting determination. The appeal stays Nasdaq’s delisting of the Company’s securities pending the decision of a Hearing Panel. to Nasdaq rules, appeal hearings are typically scheduled, to the extent practicable, within 45 days following submission of a Hearing Request Form.

The Company intends to diligently pursue its appeal to Nasdaq. However, there can be no assurance that the Company’s appeal will be successful or that the Company will be able to evidence compliance within any extension period granted by the Hearing Panel. If the Company’s appeal is denied or it fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards, the common stock of the Company will be subject to delisting on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.