TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR PRINCIPAL OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF PRINCIPAL OFFICER.

On December 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Tofutti Brands Inc. elected Efraim Mintz to serve as a director of the company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and until his successor is elected and qualified:

Efraim Mintz (51) is the founding Executive Director of the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), the largest network of adult education, providing accredited courses, seminars, and multiple educational offerings in 2,000 chapters across the globe since 1999. He is also the founder of the Wellness Institute, offering mental health educational offerings and trainings for social workers, educators, and parents. He oversees a network of trained and certified course developers and instructors delivering courses accredited by the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Bar Association (in over 35 states), and the American Psychological Association (APA). He oversees a staff of 70 program coordinators, faculty members, department heads, creative marketing and web developers and directs a network of education departments for teens, university students, women’s studies, online learning and accredited continuing professional education.



About TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands Inc. is engaged in the development, production and marketing of TOFUTTI brand non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. TOFUTTI products are soy-based, non-dairy products, which contain no butterfat, cholesterol or lactose. The Company operates through the segment of development, production and marketing of soy-based, non-dairy frozen desserts, frozen food products and soy-based cheese products. Its non-dairy products include frozen desserts, soy-based cheeses and spreads, and other frozen food products. The Company’s products include TOFUTTI, TOFUTTI CUTIES, TOTALLY VANILLA TOFUTTI CUTIE, YOURS TRULY, TOTALLY FUDGE POPS, CHOCOLATE FUDGE TREATS, COFFEE BREAK TREATS, MOJITO BAR, MARRY ME BARSa, BETTER THAN CREAM CHEESE, TOFUTTI SOY-CHEESE SLICES, BETTER THAN RICOTTA CHEESE, BETTER THAN RICOTTA, TOFUTTI PIZZA PIZZAZ, TOFUTTI BLINTZES, TOFUTTI BETTER THAN CREAM CHEESE and TOFUTTI RAVIOLI.