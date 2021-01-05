Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02



FERRELLGAS PARTNERS L P Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm211534d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 FERRELLGAS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies. The midstream operations-crude oil logistics segment is engaged in providing crude oil transportation and logistics services. The corporate and other segment includes midstream operations-water solutions. The Company’s two subsidiaries include Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and the operating partnership. Its general partner performs all management functions for the Company and holds general partner interest in Ferrellgas Partners and the operating partnership. It is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies to customers in the United States.