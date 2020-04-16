Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
On April 13, 2020, Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received the proceeds from a loan in the amount of $656,830 (the “PPP Loan”) from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the “Lender”) to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The PPP Loan matures on April 10, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 0.98% per annum. Commencing November 10, 2020, the Company is required to pay the Lender equal monthly payments of principal and interest as necessary to fully amortize by April 10, 2022 the principal amount outstanding on the PPP Loan as of October 10, 2020. The PPP Loan may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The PPP Loan is evidenced by a promissory note dated April 10, 2020 (the “Note”), which contains various certifications and agreements related to the PPP, as well customary default and other provisions.
The PPP Loan is unsecured by the Company and is guaranteed by the SBA. All or a portion of the PPP Loan may be forgiven by the SBA upon application by the Company accompanied by documentation of expenditures in accordance with SBA requirements under the PPP. In the event all or any portion of the PPP Loan is forgiven, the amount forgiven is applied to outstanding principal.
The foregoing description of the PPP Loan is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note filed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated herein by this reference.
The disclosure under Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.03.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out and express restaurants domestically and internationally under the trademark, Pizza Inn, and operates and franchises domestic fast casual restaurants under the trademarks Pie Five Pizza Company (Pie Five). The Company has two operating segments, which include Company-owned Restaurants, and Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution. The Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution segment establishes franchisees and franchise territorial rights, and sells and distributes proprietary and non-proprietary food and other items to franchisees. The Company-owned Restaurant segment includes sales and operating results for all Company-owned restaurants. It provides or facilitates the procurement and distribution of food, equipment and supplies to domestic and international system of restaurants through Norco Restaurant Services Company (Norco) division and through agreements with third-party distributors.
