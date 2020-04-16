U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 10, 2020, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (the “Company”), received loan proceeds of $4,107,388 (the “Loan”) to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.

The Loan, which was in the form of a promissory note, dated April 8, 2020, between the Company and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan”) as the lender, matures on April 8, 2022 and bears interest at a fixed rate of 0.98% per annum, payable monthly commencing in six months. Under the terms of the PPP, the principal may be forgiven if the Loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act, such as payroll costs, benefits, rent, and utilities.

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.