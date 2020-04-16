TRANS-LUX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On April 14, 2020, the Company accepted the resignation of Alberto Shaio, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

In connection with Mr. Shaio’s departure, the Company appointed Nicholas Fazio to be the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fazio, 40, was appointed a director of the Company on November 19, 2018. Mr. Fazio has been Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unilumin North America Inc. since 2017.

There are no transactions between Mr. Fazio and the Company that are required to be reported under Item 404 of Regulation S-K. As described above, Mr. Fazio is an officer and director of Unilumin North America Inc., the majority stockholder of the Company.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release of Trans-Lux Corporation dated April 16, 2020.

Trans-Lux Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of digital signage display solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services the elements of these systems that are real-time, programmable digital displays. These display systems utilize light emitting diode (LED) technologies. In addition, its LED lighting division provides lighting solutions that feature an offering of LED lighting technologies that provide facilities and public infrastructure with green lighting solutions. It operates through two segments: the Digital display sales division, and the Digital display lease and maintenance division. In North America, it markets digital display products in the United States and Canada using a combination of distribution channels, including direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors. By working with software vendors and using the Internet, it offers information, content management software and display hardware.