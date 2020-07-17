Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01

On July 14, 2020, Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (the “Company”) dismissed Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (“Baker Tilly”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. Baker Tilly had served as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm since June 2, 2019. Baker Tilly’s audit report on the Company’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended June 23, 2019 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, and was not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. The decision to change accountants was approved by the Audit Committee of the Company’s board of directors.

During the two most recent fiscal years ended June 28, 2020, and the subsequent interim period preceding July 14, 2020, there were no (i) disagreements with Baker Tilly on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to Baker Tilly’s satisfaction, would have caused Baker Tilly to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its report, or (ii) “reportable events” within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K. The Company has provided Baker Tilly with a copy of the disclosures contained in this Form 8-K and has requested that Baker Tilly furnish to the Company a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether Baker Tilly agrees with the statements contained herein and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of Baker Tilly’s letter concurring with the statements contained herein is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.

On July 14, 2020, the Audit Committee of the Company engaged Armanino LLP (“Armanino”) as the principal accountant to audit the Company’s financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ending June 28, 2020. During the two most recent fiscal years ended June 28, 2020, and through the subsequent interim period preceding such engagement, the Company did not consult with Armanino regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K), or a “reportable event” (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).