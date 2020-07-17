KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On and effective July 15, 2020, the Board of Directors of KemPharm, Inc. (the “Company”) approved an amendment and restatement of the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws (the “Bylaws”), to adopt a new Article XV, Section 47, Forum For Adjudication of Disputes. Section 47 provides that:

(1) unless the Company consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or, if and only if the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware lacks subject matter jurisdiction, any state court located within the State of Delaware or, if and only if all such state courts lack subject matter jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware) shall be the sole and exclusive forum for the following types of actions or proceedings under Delaware statutory or common law: (A) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of the Company; (B) any action or proceeding asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Company, to the Company or the Company’s stockholders; (C) any action or proceeding asserting a claim against the Company or any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Company, arising out of or to any provision of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the “DGCL”), the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation or the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (as each may be amended from time to time); (D) any action or proceeding to interpret, apply, enforce or determine the validity of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation or the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (including any right, obligation, or remedy thereunder); (E) any action or proceeding as to which the DGCL confers jurisdiction to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware; and (F) any action or proceeding asserting a claim against the Company or any director, officer or other employee of the Company, governed by the internal affairs doctrine, in all cases to the fullest extent permitted by law and subject to the court’s having personal jurisdiction over the indispensable parties named as defendants, provided that this provision shall not apply to suits brought to enforce a duty or liability created by the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any other claim for which the federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction;

(2) unless the Company consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the federal district courts of the United States of America shall be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the 1933 Act; and

(3) any person or entity holding, owning or otherwise acquiring any interest in any security of the Company shall be deemed to have notice of and consented to the provisions of the Amended and Restated Bylaws.

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Bylaws, as amended, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

KEMPHARM, INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex_194015.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_194015.htm Exhibit 10.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Kempharm,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP). The Company is developing KP201/APAP as an immediate release (IR), a product candidate for the short-term, or no longer than 14 days for the management of acute pain. The Company has designed KP201/APAP with abuse-deterrent properties to address the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States. The Company also focuses on developing the pipeline of additional prodrug product candidates that targets pain and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Company’s products include KP201/IR (APAP-free), KP511/ER, KP415, KP606/IR and KP746.