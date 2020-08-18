RASNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:RASP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 17, 2020, Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) terminated the consulting agreement it had with Tiziano Lazzaretti, the Company’s CFO, effective July 31, 2020. The Company appointed Keeren Shah as its Finance Director on August 17, 2020, effective July 31, 2020.



About RASNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:RASP)

Rasna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Active With Me Inc., creates online resources that offer travelers information on activity-based travel. The Company’s Website focuses on offering third-party content and information to visitors in their activity of choice. The Company’s Website also focuses on offering links to clubs and organizations. The Company is in development-stage. Rasna DE is the subsidiary of the Company. Rasna DE is engaged in modulating the molecular targets nucleophosmin gene (NPM1) and lysine (K)-specific demethylase 1A (LSD1), which are implicated in the disease progression of leukemia and lymphoma. The Company focuses on performing preclinical research on NPM1 and LSD1. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.