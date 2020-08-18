INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (NASDAQ:INSE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., formerly Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp., is a global games technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and operating digital games and networks. The Company is engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming (SBG) systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming and lottery operators around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Server Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. The Company operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products in over 35,000 venues and on approximately 100 Websites in over 30 countries. The Company provides digital gaming solutions on its network that accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine products, mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as well as personal computer (PC) and social applications.