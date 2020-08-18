SEC Filings Lilis Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Lilis Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

LILIS ENERGY, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 llexq-ex101_6.htm EX-10.1 llexq-ex101_6.htm Exhibit 10.1 FIRST AMENDMENT TO SENIOR SECURED SUPER-PRIORITY DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION CREDIT AGREEMENT This FIRST AMENDMENT TO SENIOR SECURED SUPER-PRIORITY DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION CREDIT AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) dated as of August 17,…

About Lilis Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLEX)

Lilis Energy, Inc. is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska. Its total net acreage in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin is approximately 7,200 acres. The Company’s primary targets within the DJ Basin are the conventional Dakota and Muddy J formations. In addition to its DJ Basin holdings, it focuses on the Permian’s Delaware Basin in Winkler and Loving Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The Company’s net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 4,433 net acres. The vertical well produces approximately 690 net million cubic feet (mcf) per day. The well holds the lease to all depths, from surface down to approximately 22,000 feet, including the Wolfcamp, Bone Springs, and Avalon formations.