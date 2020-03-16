SEC Filings RADNET, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 On March 13, 2020 RadNet, Inc. (“RadNet”) held a noticed public conference call regarding the recent agreement to acquire DeepHealth, Inc. by RadNet and RadNet’s plans for the use of artificial intelligence. Howard G. Berger, M.D., President & CEO of RadNet, and Dr. Gregory Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, DeepHealth Inc., hosted the call. The information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report, included in Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed with the Commission. (d) Exhibits



RadNet, Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The Company operates directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals, approximately 300 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. It operates approximately 140 fixed-site, freestanding outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities in California, over 10 in Delaware, three in Florida, 50 in Maryland, 20 in New Jersey, 20 in the Rochester and Hudson Valley areas of New York, approximately 40 in New York City, as well as five in Rhode Island.