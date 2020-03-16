PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. (NASDAQ:PME) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On March 16, 2020, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in the accompanying Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

About PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is a marine enterprises company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd. (Pingtan Fishing), is primarily engaged in ocean fishing. The Company harvests a range of fish species with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and the Arafura Sea of Indonesia. The Company provides seafood to its customers, including distributors, restaurant owners and exporters in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company owns approximately 110 trawlers, four longline fishing vessels, two squid jigging vessels and two drifters, and has exclusive operating license rights to 20 drifters. The Company catches approximately 30 different species of fish, including ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid and red snapper. The Company’s catch is shipped back to China.