Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02

On January 25, 2021, Qumu Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are subject to the Company’s management review and independent auditors’ customary annual audit procedures. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

About Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation (Qumu) is an enterprise video content management software company. The Company is engaged in providing tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. The Company operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of end points, including mobile devices and thick or thin clients. Qumu’s video platform supports both live and on-demand streaming. The Qumu platform is a video content management software solution that can be deployed as a perpetual software license, a term software license or a cloud-hosted software as a service (SaaS). Qumu Capture Studio is a portable software-enabled device that records, edits and publishes video and presentation content.