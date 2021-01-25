AUSCRETE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ASCK) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Auscrete Corporation is effecting a reverse stock adjustment of their common stock in the order of 40:1. This has become necessary to enable the Company Stock to move into a more stable base with a view for the company to relist on the OTCBB in the future. FINRA is currently reviewing Auscrete’s application and, if approved, they will advise us accordingly and it is anticipated that this action may be enacted within 2-3 weeks. .