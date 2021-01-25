OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On January 25, 2021, we issued a press release announcing the results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and other matters. The press release is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished under this Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any registration statement or other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation by reference language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

SECTION 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated January 25, 2021



About OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation is a technology solutions company. The Company focuses on the healthcare industry. The Company connects patients, physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers through technology. The Company’s solutions provide pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting products. It provides healthcare providers a means to provide sampling and coupons without having to physically store samples on site. The Company’s principal products and applications include SampleMD, OPTIMIZEHR and OPTIMIZERx.com. SampleMD is a virtual Patient Support Center. OPTIMIZEHR is a consulting practice focused on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating and implementing new electronic prescribing (eRx) media strategies for promoting their products. OPTIMIZERx.com is a portal to healthcare savings for patients to centrally review and participate in prescription and healthcare savings and support programs.