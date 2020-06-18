QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

QuickLogic Corporation (the “Company”) today announced updates to its previously issued financial guidance for its revenue in the second quarter of 2020. This update is due to continued supply chain delays and timing of orders for certain of the Company’s larger mature product customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s forecasts were originally provided on May 11, 2020 during the Company’s conference call to discuss its results for the three months ended March 29, 2020. The Company’s original forecast was that revenue for the second quarter of 2020 would be approximately $2.5 million, plus or minus 10%. The Company now forecasts that its revenue for the second quarter of 2020 will be approximately $2.3 million, plus or minus 10%.

Forward Looking Statements

