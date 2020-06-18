SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 11, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (“Company”) agreed to modify the Company’s policy for compensating non-employee members of the Board by (i) amending the annual option grant that is issued on the date of the annual meeting (commencing in 2021) to each non-employee director that is re-elected at the annual meeting to provide for a 10-year option to purchase 20,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, with quarterly vesting and an exercise price equal the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of the annual meeting, and (ii) increasing the annual cash compensation payable to each non-employee members of the Board from $35,000 to $40,000.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 15, 2020, the Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As of March 23, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 53,227,700 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote on the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting, of which 41,131,579 shares, or 77.27%, were present in person or represented by proxy, which constituted a quorum. The holders of shares of our common stock are entitled to one vote for each share held. Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1. Election of Directors – The Company’s stockholders elected Walter V. Klemp, Robert George, Michael Cannon and John Climaco to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company, or until such person’s successor is qualified and elected.

Proposal 2. Ratify Grant Thornton LLP as Independent Registered Public Accountant – The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020, by the following vote:

Proposal 3. To Effect a Reverse Stock Split of the Outstanding Shares – – The Company’s stockholders authorized the Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, prior to the one-year anniversary of the Annual Meeting, to file an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split at one of the following reverse stock split ratios, 1-for-2, 1-for-3, 1-for-4, 1-for-5, 1-for-6, 1-for-7, or 1-for-8. As of the date hereof, the Company’s Board of Directors has not made any determination on the filing of such amendment. The voting on this proposal is set forth below: