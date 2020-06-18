Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

As previously reported, on June 16, 2020, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) held a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). Set forth below is a summary of the final voting results on the proposals considered and voted upon at the Special Meeting. For more information about these proposals, see the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 19, 2020 and the supplement thereto filed on May 14, 2020.

As of May 12, 2020, the record date for the Special Meeting, 86,596,633 shares of the Company’s common stock were issued and outstanding. At the Special Meeting, a total of 65,668,885 shares of the Company’s common stock, representing approximately 76% of the shares issued and outstanding on the record date, were present in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum to conduct business.

Adoption of the Merger Agreement

At the Special Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted to adopt the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 20, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., a Delaware Corporation (“Lantheus Holdings”) and Plato Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings (“Merger Sub”), to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the “Merger”), with the Company surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings. Set forth below is the result of the stockholder vote on this proposal:

1,393,485 720,444

Adjournment Proposal

It was determined at the Special Meeting that sufficient votes had been obtained to approve the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement and that it was not necessary to adjourn or postpone the Special Meeting to solicit additional proxies.