QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01Other Events.

Story continues below

QUICKLOGIC Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 quik-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 PRESS RELEASE OF QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION DATED JULY 21,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation develops and markets semiconductor and software algorithm solutions. The Company’s solutions primarily target smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The Company is a fabless semiconductor provider of flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, and ultra-low power Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs). The Company’s solutions integrate multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. The Company’s solutions are created from its new silicon platforms, including EOS, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products, its mature products, which are produced on semiconductor processes over 180 nanometers, primarily include its pASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as royalty revenue, programming hardware and design software. Its sensor algorithm software includes SenseMe software library.