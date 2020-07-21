OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank Company (the Bank). The Company’s financial service operations are aggregated in two segments: banking and consumer finance. The Company also owns nonbank subsidiaries, which include Loan Central, Inc., which engages in lending; Ohio Valley Financial Services Agency, LLC, which is used to facilitate the receipt of commissions on insurances sold by the Bank and Loan Central, and OVBC Captive, Inc., a limited purpose property and casualty insurance company. The Company is engaged in certain non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking/equity investment activities. The Bank is a financial institution offering a range of commercial and consumer banking services within southeastern Ohio, as well as western West Virginia.