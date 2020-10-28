QUANTUM ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:QEGY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Addition of Directors or certain Officers, Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of certain Officers

On October 22, 2020, William Hinz, Harry Ewert, Douglas C. Bean and Anthony Ker were nominated and accepted positions as Directors of the Company. Their respective biographies, and related experience will be available on the company’s website by October 31, 2020.

Mr. Hinz, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, is the retired president of Allied Signal Aerospace, and has served as and officer and director of multiple public and private companies, worldwide. Mr. Ewert, of Detroit Michigan, is a business veteran of more than thirty years in the reprographic, data, and private equity industries. Douglas C. Bean, Henderson, Nevada is an experienced private equity executive of more than 25 years, and has served as a public company executive, in the United States and Canada, Mr. Anthony Ker, of British Columbia is a seasoned private and public company executive, with extensive mining experience. Mr. Ker’s experience as a public company executive includes the NASDAQ, OTC, TMX, TMX(v), and DAX.

All newly appointed Directors bring a wide variety of experience and business competency to the Company at this time, which precedes the expansion of the Company in refining, and processing of rare earth minerals for use in the energy industry.

Mr. Hinz shall also serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Ewert shall serve on the Governance, Nomination and Audit Committees.

Mr. Bean shall also serve as the Company Treasurer, as well as on the Governance, Nomination and Audit Committees.

Mr. Ker shall also serve as the Company Secretary, as well as on the Governance, Nomination and Audit Committees.

Quantum Energy, Inc. is a development-stage diversified holding company. The Company focuses on land holdings, refinery and rail transload development, oil and gas exploration, drilling, well completion and fuel distribution. It has a joint development agreement with Bilfinger Westcon of Bismarck for the development of multiple energy center throughout the Bakken. The Bakken Refinery project will be a part of an energy center concept that consists of the development of 20,000 barrel per day diesel topping refinery that will also include an adjacent natural gas liquid (NGL) stripping facility and carbon dioxide (CO2) capture equipment. The project focuses on atmospheric topping plant; naphtha stabilizer; distillate hydrotreater; 667,500 barrel tank farm, and supporting facilities. The project will have an integrated truck loading rack and will produce ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to be distributed locally, with the secondary products shipped by rail to other refineries or end users.