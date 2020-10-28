Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On October 28, 2020, Graham Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release describing its results of operations and financial condition for its second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On October 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the payment of a cash dividend. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
|99.1
|
|Press Release dated October 28, 2020 describing the results of operations and financial condition for Graham Corporation’s second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020.
|99.2
|
|Press Release dated October 27, 2020 regarding the payment by Graham Corporation of a cash dividend.
Graham Corporation Reports Sales Grew to $28 million for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter • Second quarter sales of $28 million yielded $0.27 earnings per share • Orders were $35.0 million in the quarter; Backlog improved sequentially to $114.9 million • Revenue guidance increased to $93 million to $97 million and gross margin expectation improved to 21% to 23%
About Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)
Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. It supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Its equipment is found in applications, such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the United States Navy. The Company’s products are used in a range of industrial process applications in energy markets, including petroleum refining, defense, chemical and petrochemical processing, power generation/alternative energy and other.
