Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02. Results of Financial Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 29, 2019, Quantum Corporation (the “Company”) reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release issued by the Company is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Quantum Announces $0.10 GAAP EPS for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020Adjusted Net Income of $7.3 Million more than doubles; Adjusted Net Income Per Share doubles to $0.16 and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 30% to $14.7 Million Receives Listing Approval; Company to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "QMCO" on February 3

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. It works with a network of distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), direct marketing resellers (DMRs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other suppliers to meet customers’ evolving needs. Its scale-out storage portfolio includes StorNext software, appliances and full systems called StorNext Pro Solutions, as well as Xcellis workflow storage, QXS disk storage, Lattus extended online storage and Q-Cloud Archive and Vault services. Its StorNext offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets in an information workflow.