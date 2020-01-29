MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY (NASDAQ:MSEX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Middlesex Water Company (the "Company") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25625 per common share payable on March 2, 2020 for shareholders of record as of February 14, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the dividend declaration is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Form 8-K by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(c) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description of Document 99.1 Press Release issued by Middlesex Water Company, dated January 29, 2020.



About MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company is a water utility company. The Company has two segments: regulated and non-regulated. The regulated business includes collecting, treating and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. Its segment also includes regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The non-regulated business includes non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The Company also operates water and wastewater systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware. Its subsidiaries include Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater) and Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc. (TESI).