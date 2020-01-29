SEC Filings Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Special Meeting of Stockholders

On January 29, 2020, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) held a Special Meeting of Stockholders (“Special Meeting”). There were 50,064,543 shares of common stock, or approximately 72.87% of all outstanding shares, present in person or represented by proxy. At the Special Meeting, the stockholders voted on the following two proposals and cast their votes as described below. Proposals 1 and 2 were considered to be “routine” matters; if a stockholder did not return voting instructions to the stockholder\’s broker for Proposals 1 and 2, the stockholder\’s shares were voted by the broker in its discretion.

Proposal 1

The Company’s stockholders adopted and approved an amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that effects a reverse stock split at a ratio of not less than 1-for-5 and not greater than 1-for-50, with the exact ratio and effective time of the reverse stock split to be determined by the Company\’s board of directors at any time within one year of the date of the Special Meeting.

Proposal 2

The Company\’s stockholders approved an adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies in favor of Proposal 1.