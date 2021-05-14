QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Quaint Oak Bank. Quaint Oak Bank’s primary business consists of attracting deposits from the general public through a range of deposit programs and investing such deposits in residential, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction loans, home equity loans and commercial lines of credit secured by property in its market area. Quaint Oak Bank also invests in commercial business loans and other consumer loans. In addition, Quaint Oak Bank offers mortgage banking, real estate sales and title abstract services through its subsidiary companies. Quaint Oak Bank serves its customers through its offices as well as through correspondence, telephone and online banking. Quaint Oak Bank operates from its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a branch office located in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bank’s primary market area includes Bucks and Montgomery Counties and the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.