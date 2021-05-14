SEC Filings QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) An Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on May 12, 2021.

(b) There were 1,989,519 shares of common stock of the Company eligible to be voted at the Annual Meeting and 1,279,716 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business at the meeting.

The items voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the vote for each proposal were as follows:

The Company’s nominees were elected as directors and the proposal to ratify the appointment of S.R. Snodgrass, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting by the requisite affirmative vote.

(c) Not applicable.

(d) Not applicable.