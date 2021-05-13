Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously reported, in connection with its Chapter 11 Case, Medley LLC filed with the Bankruptcy Court on the Petition Date a proposed Plan of Reorganization (“Plan”) and a proposed Disclosure Statement related thereto (“Disclosure Statement”). to filings with the Bankruptcy Court, on May 13, 2021 [Bankruptcy Docket No. 147], Medley LLC withdrew its original Plan [Bankruptcy Docket No. 7] and Disclosure Statement [Bankruptcy Docket No. 8]. Medley LLC currently intends to file with the Bankruptcy Court an amended Plan and Disclosure Statement as soon as reasonably practicable. There can be no assurances that Medley LLC will obtain the Bankruptcy Court’s approval of an amended Disclosure Statement and/or confirmation of an amended Plan, or that if an amended Plan is confirmed, that the reorganization of Medley LLC will be successfully implemented as contemplated by such amended Plan.



About Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc. is an asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. The Company operates in the investment management segment. It is focused on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States. The Company generally holds these loans to maturity. Its national direct origination franchise provides capital to the middle market in the United States. The Company has over $4.8 billion of assets under management (AUM) in approximately two business development companies (BDCs), Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation (SIC), as well as private investment vehicles. It has over $5 billion of AUM. The Company provides capital to over 300 companies across approximately 35 industries in North America. The Company’s long-dated private funds include MOF I, MOF II and MOF III. Its private funds are managed through partnership structures