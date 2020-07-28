SEC Filings QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02

Item 2.02

On July 28, 2020, QNB Corp. announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information included in this Item, as well as Exhibit 99.1, referenced herein, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically incorporated in such filing.

The following exhibits are filed herewith:

QNB CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 qnbc-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 qnbc-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 PO Box 9005 Quakertown,…

About QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, QNB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business and provides a range of banking services to its customers. The banking services consist of attracting deposits and using these funds in making commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and purchasing investment securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, construction, and loans secured by commercial real estate and residential real estate, and retail loans, including one- to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, and consumer loans. The Company’s investment activities include investment securities available-for-sale and investment securities held-to-maturity. It primarily attracts deposits from within its market area by offering various deposit products, which are in the form of time, demand and savings accounts.