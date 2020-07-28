SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

99.1 Press Release dated July 22, 2020 titled: “NEW VIDEO: LOOK THROUGH OUR MOST TRANSPARENT ELECTRICITY-GENERATING SOLARWINDOW™, EVER.”

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and flexible plastic. The Company is developing two sustainable electricity generating systems: SolarWindow and MotionPower. The Company’s SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent, coating of organic photovoltaic (OPV) solar cells applied to glass and plastics. As of August 31, 2016, the Company developed seven products derived from its SolarWindow technology: SolarWindow-Commercial, SolarWindow-Structural Glass, SolarWindow-Architectural Glass, SolarWindow-Residential, SolarWindow-Flex, SolarWindow-BIPV and SolarWindow Retrofit Veneer. The Company’s MotionPower technology harvests kinetic or motion energy from vehicles when they slow down before coming to a stop and converts this captured energy into electricity.