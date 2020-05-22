INTRICON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 19, 2020, IntriCon Corporation (the “Company”) held a conference call to discuss, among other items, earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the transcript of such conference call is furnished with this Current Report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

On May 19, 2020, the Company held a conference call to discuss, among other items, (i) earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, (ii) its strategic restructuring plan and (iii) the acquisition of Emerald Medical Services. A copy of the transcript of such conference call is furnished with this Current Report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this Current Report on Form 8-K or in the transcript that is furnished with this Current Report that are not historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including estimates of future results, the expected results and impacts of the Emerald acquisition, statements regarding the estimated costs and expenses of the restructuring and estimated annual expense savings, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response, the risks associated with the Emerald acquisition, the actual number of employee headcount reductions in our strategic restructuring, the results of our lease negotiations, actual cash expenditures that may be made by the Company in connection with the reduction in force and the amount, use and impact of any savings generated by the reduction in force and restructuring. Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020 and May 20, 2020. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

About INTRICON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market. The Company has facilities in Minnesota, California, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Germany, and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s product offering includes a hearing aid discount program for health plans. This program is available around the nation to health insurers, including employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans. The Company also has various international value hearing aid (VHA) initiatives.