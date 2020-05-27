SEC Filings SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 18, 2020, SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update via conference call. A copy of the transcript of such call is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

