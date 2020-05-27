SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02
About SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)
SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is an acoustic pressure shock wave technology company using a system of noninvasive, high-energy, acoustic pressure shock waves for indications, such as regenerative medicine and other applications. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine utilizing noninvasive (extracorporeal), acoustic pressure shock waves to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. Its lead regenerative product in the United States is the dermaPACE device, used for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, enabling to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. It is focused on developing its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE) technology to activate healing in wound conditions.